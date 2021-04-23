Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Vertical Research

Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $145.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TTEK. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.14.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

TTEK stock opened at $131.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tetra Tech has a 12-month low of $64.83 and a 12-month high of $144.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.81 and its 200 day moving average is $124.33.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $605.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Tetra Tech’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 20.86%.

In other news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 1,449 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $184,906.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,406,308.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,801 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.45, for a total transaction of $1,398,189.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,631 shares of company stock worth $3,973,242. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 61,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,356,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,401,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,446,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in Tetra Tech by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 26,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.