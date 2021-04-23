Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 1,822 Shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Seritage Growth Properties worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Seritage Growth Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Seritage Growth Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Seritage Growth Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Seritage Growth Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Seritage Growth Properties news, insider Edward S. Lampert sold 49,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,167,476.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward S. Lampert sold 67,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $1,428,826.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,224 shares of company stock worth $3,676,260 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

SRG opened at $17.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Seritage Growth Properties has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $24.06.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.65 million for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 75.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.51%.

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

