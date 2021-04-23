Shaver Shop Group Limited (ASX:SSG) Insider Sells A$1,100,000.00 in Stock

Shaver Shop Group Limited (ASX:SSG) insider Broderick (Brodie) Arnhold sold 1,000,000 shares of Shaver Shop Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.10 ($0.79), for a total value of A$1,100,000.00 ($785,714.29).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.23.

Get Shaver Shop Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 2.81%. Shaver Shop Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.78%.

Shaver Shop Group Limited engages in the retail of specialist personal grooming products in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers electric shavers, beard trimmers, hair clippers, body groomers, manual shavers, oral care, massage, and fragrance products for men; and hair removal, hair styling, beauty, oral care, massage, and fragrance products for women.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Shaver Shop Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaver Shop Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.