Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $2,800.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $2,300.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Booking from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booking has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,291.48.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,347.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,366.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,116.65. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,303.25 and a twelve month high of $2,489.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by $3.71. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $23.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

