Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Given New $22.50 Price Target at Chardan Capital

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) had its price objective reduced by Chardan Capital from $35.00 to $22.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Provention Bio from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Provention Bio from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Provention Bio from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Provention Bio currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.21.

PRVB opened at $7.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $501.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 3.34. Provention Bio has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.04.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts forecast that Provention Bio will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Provention Bio by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,498,000 after purchasing an additional 611,338 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 341.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after buying an additional 208,359 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 247,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 16,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

