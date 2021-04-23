Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) PT Raised to $135.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OSK. UBS Group raised Oshkosh from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.00.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $121.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.50. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $55.33 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $815,171.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,250.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $2,047,011.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,762.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $3,148,649. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 237.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 10,249 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,637,000 after purchasing an additional 47,330 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 183.5% in the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

