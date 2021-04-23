Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.21.

AMBA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Get Ambarella alerts:

AMBA stock opened at $99.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -56.64 and a beta of 1.49. Ambarella has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $137.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.53.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.67 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 41,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $4,685,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total transaction of $929,445.57. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,408,590.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,461 shares of company stock worth $9,124,710. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 433.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 964,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,563,000 after buying an additional 783,874 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 577,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,016,000 after buying an additional 76,394 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at $43,926,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 341,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,339,000 after buying an additional 253,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth about $30,222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.