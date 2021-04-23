Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORKLY shares. Danske upgraded Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Pareto Securities upgraded Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Orkla ASA stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.28. Orkla ASA has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $10.43.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 9.74%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5704 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 5.63%.

Orkla ASA Company Profile

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

