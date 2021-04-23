Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 18,319 Shares of OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in shares of OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) by 58.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,319 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.10% of OFS Capital worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OFS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in OFS Capital by 177.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 95,840 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 48,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of OFS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 11.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OFS opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.13 million, a PE ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. OFS Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million. OFS Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 14.73%. Research analysts predict that OFS Capital Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. This is a boost from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OFS. Zacks Investment Research raised OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet raised shares of OFS Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

