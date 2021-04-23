Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Position in Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KERN. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Akerna by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Akerna by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 15,364 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akerna by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 31,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 11,362 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akerna by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 16,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Akerna by 1,973.7% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 39,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 37,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

KERN stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.76. Akerna Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The company has a market cap of $82.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter. Akerna had a negative net margin of 146.13% and a negative return on equity of 57.89%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Akerna from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

