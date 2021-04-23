27,348 Shares in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,348 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,307,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Republic First Bancorp by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,836,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,333,000 after buying an additional 618,381 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,069,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,053,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 157,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 160,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 85,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

NASDAQ FRBK opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.11. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.39 million, a P/E ratio of -118.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Republic First Bancorp had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

