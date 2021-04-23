Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,296 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in First Community Bankshares were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $1,841,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in First Community Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $577,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,174,000 after purchasing an additional 25,302 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in First Community Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 78.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 15,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised First Community Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Community Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised First Community Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:FCBC opened at $28.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.57. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $30.90.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.29 million. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 24.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

