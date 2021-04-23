Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stake in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its holdings in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 72.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,555 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in MEI Pharma were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 72,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,309 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 79,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. MEI Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

In other MEI Pharma news, Director Frederick W. Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $100,750.00. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MEIP stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.20. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $4.57. The company has a market cap of $384.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.65.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 33.55% and a negative net margin of 142.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

MEI Pharma Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

