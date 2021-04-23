Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 83,783 Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 83,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.16% of Brickell Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brickell Biotech by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 877,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 259,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Brickell Biotech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BBI opened at $0.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.34. Brickell Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $2.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.96.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 187.45% and a negative net margin of 990.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Brickell Biotech, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Busard Brown bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,609.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brickell Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Brickell Biotech Profile

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Brickell Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickell Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.