Nuveen Asset Management LLC Invests $2.44 Million in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 146,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCFE. Thoma Bravo L.P. purchased a new position in shares of McAfee during the 4th quarter worth $314,642,000. Intel Corp purchased a new position in shares of McAfee during the 4th quarter valued at $95,080,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of McAfee during the 4th quarter valued at $87,646,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of McAfee during the 4th quarter valued at $77,782,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McAfee during the 4th quarter valued at $33,600,000.

MCFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of McAfee from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of McAfee from $23.50 to $25.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Pritchard Capital lifted their price target on shares of McAfee from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McAfee from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.54.

MCFE stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. McAfee Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $26.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.61.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $777.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.65 million. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that McAfee Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from McAfee’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

