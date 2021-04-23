Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 32,036 Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,036 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RXT. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,500,158,000. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,720,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,407,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,071,000 after buying an additional 875,863 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 498,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,501,000 after buying an additional 242,927 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $4,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RXT opened at $24.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.33. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $716.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.66 million. On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RXT. Oppenheimer began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.95.

In other Rackspace Technology news, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $413,179.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,426.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Subroto Mukerji sold 25,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $569,113.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,725 shares of company stock valued at $5,253,148 in the last 90 days.

Rackspace Technology Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

