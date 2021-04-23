Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 17,915 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,915 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLGT opened at $86.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 1.92. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.38 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3417.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $6,364,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 345,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,463,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total value of $342,865.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,312 shares in the company, valued at $133,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.83.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

