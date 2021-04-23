Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $2.55 Million Stake in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,401 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of OrthoPediatrics worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in OrthoPediatrics by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 341,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after purchasing an additional 106,800 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the third quarter worth $123,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,128,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,562,000 after acquiring an additional 17,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday. Truist lifted their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

KIDS opened at $54.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 0.67. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $57.42.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.46). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 34.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. On average, research analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $162,225.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,082.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $193,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,806.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,408. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

