Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 11,500 Shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) by 68.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in ChromaDex were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDXC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 171,900 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the 3rd quarter worth about $566,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDXC opened at $7.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $526.05 million, a PE ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 1.49. ChromaDex Co. has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $23.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.63.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 39.86% and a negative return on equity of 100.14%. The business had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of ChromaDex from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Block sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $263,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,529.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

