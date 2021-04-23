Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,138 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.47% of AdvanSix worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in AdvanSix during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASIX opened at $27.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.09. The firm has a market cap of $769.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.22. AdvanSix Inc. has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $30.43.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $340.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.00 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 1.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

In other news, SVP Willem L. Blindenbach sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $102,312.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,075 shares of company stock worth $113,226. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

