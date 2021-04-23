Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $34,000 Stake in A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,280 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in A.H. Belo were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in A.H. Belo by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,104,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 88,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AHC opened at $2.15 on Friday. A.H. Belo Co. has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $46.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84.

A.H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter. A.H. Belo had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 3.89%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of A.H. Belo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

A.H. Belo

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing, a newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.

