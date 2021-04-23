Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $120,000 Holdings in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Akebia Therapeutics were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AKBA. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 784.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 37,032 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on AKBA. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.22.

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $472.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average of $3.25. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.71.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $56.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.86 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 126.86%. Analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

