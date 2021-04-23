Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 11,286 Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) by 107.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,286 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.06% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 93,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 37,285 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $799,000. 21.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group raised Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

BCLI opened at $3.30 on Friday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $17.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average of $6.53. The firm has a market cap of $117.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.37.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.11. Analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

