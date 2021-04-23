Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Increased to $1,800.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,775.00 to $1,800.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $1,800.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securiti increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $1,650.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,651.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,480.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,457.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1,393.49. The company has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $856.50 and a 12 month high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total transaction of $7,635,520.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,774,446. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total value of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,335 shares of company stock worth $28,243,141 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $1,555,057,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $355,121,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $1,530,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,332,521,000 after buying an additional 78,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,711,573,000 after acquiring an additional 64,028 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

