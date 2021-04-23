KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Denbury (NYSE:DEN)

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Denbury’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DEN. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $39.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denbury from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.63.

Shares of NYSE DEN opened at $49.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.19 and a beta of 4.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Denbury has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $51.71.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.38 million. Denbury had a negative net margin of 162.77% and a negative return on equity of 119.03%. Analysts predict that Denbury will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Denbury during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Denbury during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Denbury during the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Denbury during the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Denbury during the fourth quarter worth $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

