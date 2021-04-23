Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KLIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.80.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $53.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.75 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.13. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $56.67.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $267.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 58.95%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $540,218.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,816,054.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,868. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,027,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth $26,325,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 245.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 579,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,442,000 after acquiring an additional 412,076 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,639,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,145,000 after acquiring an additional 394,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,410,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,927,000 after acquiring an additional 211,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

