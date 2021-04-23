JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target to $34.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.45.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $28.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $29.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.49%.

In related news, CEO Charles V. Bergh sold 96,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $2,456,319.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 864,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,103,524.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles V. Bergh sold 84,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $2,106,915.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 864,094 shares in the company, valued at $21,636,913.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,346,212 shares of company stock valued at $33,123,901 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $14,917,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,476 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 54.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,945 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 100,304 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 282.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 742,758 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $9,953,000 after buying an additional 548,296 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter worth about $358,000. 12.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

