Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,260 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,115,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,936,000 after buying an additional 428,535 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 366,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 74,768 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 46,631 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 19,023 shares during the last quarter. 33.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.97. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $4.10. The company has a market cap of $181.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74, a current ratio of 492.20 and a quick ratio of 492.20.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 184.72% and a positive return on equity of 13.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

