Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 274,290 Shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) by 90.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,290 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.14% of Aprea Therapeutics worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APRE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 201.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APRE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Aprea Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $34.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.85.

NASDAQ:APRE opened at $4.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average of $13.74. Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $41.12.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Research analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aprea Therapeutics Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. Its lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia.

