Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 16,822 Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 417,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,822 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 92,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 37,907 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 12,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,054,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 22,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.92. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 1.48.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $18.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 44.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on RIGL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rigel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

