Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 13,882 Shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,882 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Superconductor were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in American Superconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in American Superconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. 48.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMSC. TheStreet cut shares of American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Roth Capital raised their price target on American Superconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Superconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $16.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $458.41 million, a P/E ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.26. American Superconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.04.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

