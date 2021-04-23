Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $1.64 Million Position in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Veritone were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veritone by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Veritone by 13.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Veritone by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Veritone by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Veritone by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. 28.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VERI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERI opened at $26.21 on Friday. Veritone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $50.34. The company has a market capitalization of $846.56 million, a PE ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average of $26.75.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.25. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 122.72% and a negative net margin of 94.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

