Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,455 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.54% of Retail Value worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RVI. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Retail Value by 10.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Retail Value during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Retail Value by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Retail Value by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Retail Value by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RVI opened at $19.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 7.33. The company has a market capitalization of $413.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average is $15.71. Retail Value Inc. has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $20.23.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 66.44%. The firm had revenue of $40.13 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Retail Value Inc. will post -5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RVI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Retail Value from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In related news, CEO David R. Lukes sold 14,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $256,732.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

