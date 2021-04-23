JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $204.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $204.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $182.29.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $201.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $94.82 and a 1 year high of $208.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.25. The firm has a market cap of $144.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 614.3% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 37,222 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 14,213 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.7% during the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 8,182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 60.6% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 15,970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

