HC Wainwright Trims Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Target Price to $4.25

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $4.50 to $4.25 in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS opened at $3.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $555.15 million, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.81. Sierra Metals has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $3.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Sierra Metals had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 15.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sierra Metals will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sierra Metals by 1,122.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 374,900 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Sierra Metals by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,110,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 234,458 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.