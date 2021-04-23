Edenbrook Capital, Llc Buys 1,500,000 Shares of PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Stock

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

On Monday, April 19th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 2,376 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,752.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 3,224 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $9,027.20.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 15,596 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $47,099.92.

On Thursday, March 18th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 28,681 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $86,043.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 24,103 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $72,309.00.

PHX Minerals stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.46. The firm has a market cap of $50.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.21. PHX Minerals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 78.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PHX Minerals Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in PHX Minerals by 367.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 37,783 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in PHX Minerals by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 29,002 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in PHX Minerals by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 15,507 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 11,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.