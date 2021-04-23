David E. Shaw Sells 30,000 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $2,151,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $73.26 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.26 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.91.
Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.87 million. Schrödinger’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SDGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.
Schrödinger Company Profile
SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.
