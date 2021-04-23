David E. Shaw Sells 30,000 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $2,151,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $73.26 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.26 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.91.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.87 million. Schrödinger’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 126,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,666,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schrödinger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $657,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Schrödinger in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 17,064.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,130,000 after purchasing an additional 528,994 shares in the last quarter. 41.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SDGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

