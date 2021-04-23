Telsey Advisory Group Increases Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $200.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TSCO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $160.56.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $188.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $191.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 212.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

