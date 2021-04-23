James Y. Kerr II Sells 25,000 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,654,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SO opened at $65.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.45. The Southern Company has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $66.40. The stock has a market cap of $68.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The Southern by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,967,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,393,783,000 after buying an additional 1,958,409 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,213,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154,842 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,664,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,518,000 after purchasing an additional 51,687 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Southern by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,575,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter worth $247,302,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

