Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,540 Shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of Unifi worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unifi during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,521,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unifi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 148,738 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Unifi during the 4th quarter valued at $1,038,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

UFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Unifi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Unifi from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Unifi stock opened at $27.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $499.73 million, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.94. Unifi, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $30.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day moving average of $20.64.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.32. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $162.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.10 million. Research analysts forecast that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

