US Capital Advisors Weighs in on NuStar Energy L.P.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of NuStar Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.72. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on NuStar Energy in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

NuStar Energy stock opened at $17.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.24. NuStar Energy has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $20.25.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $386.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.87 million. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 25.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,231,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,150,000 after buying an additional 1,488,824 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,412,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,353,000 after purchasing an additional 192,451 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,232,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 359,407 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 384,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 359,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 87,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Daniel S. Oliver sold 7,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $120,120.00. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.76%.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

