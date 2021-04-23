Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) by 53.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,246 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wave Life Sciences were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WVE. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,924,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,886,000 after purchasing an additional 623,080 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,025,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,808,000 after buying an additional 570,466 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $1,854,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 117,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WVE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist reduced their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of WVE opened at $6.08 on Friday. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $19.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.73. The stock has a market cap of $297.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.35.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 401.32% and a negative net margin of 1,562.01%. The company had revenue of $9.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

