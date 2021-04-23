8,943 Shares in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,943 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FHB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,331,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,095,000 after acquiring an additional 782,707 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,349,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,710,000 after buying an additional 76,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,774,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,841,000 after acquiring an additional 76,402 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,281,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,228,000 after purchasing an additional 76,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in First Hawaiian by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,181,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,864,000 after acquiring an additional 46,080 shares in the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Shares of FHB stock opened at $27.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.94. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $188.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.24 million. On average, research analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.79.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.