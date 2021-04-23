8,808 Shares in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,711,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,609,000 after buying an additional 4,383,879 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,671,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,968,000 after buying an additional 3,884,888 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 631.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,586,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,798 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MEDNAX by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,489,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 692,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,989,000 after purchasing an additional 251,346 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

MD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.65.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,318,439 shares in the company, valued at $33,488,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MD opened at $26.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $29.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $416.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.01 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

MEDNAX Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD).

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.