LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Lucas Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Hess Midstream by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 13,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HESM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank began coverage on Hess Midstream in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess Midstream has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NYSE:HESM opened at $22.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $401.30 million, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.19. Hess Midstream LP has a fifty-two week low of $14.17 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.4471 per share. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 149.17%.

In other Hess Midstream news, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 3,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $79,804.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $60,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,460,195 shares of company stock valued at $70,154,386.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

