LPL Financial LLC Has $223,000 Stock Position in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in HUYA were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,740,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,002,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,845,000 after buying an additional 826,282 shares during the period. Somerset Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in HUYA during the fourth quarter valued at $12,923,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of HUYA by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,112,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,026,000 after purchasing an additional 570,702 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in HUYA by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,259,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,963,000 after acquiring an additional 533,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

HUYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, CLSA cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

HUYA opened at $17.76 on Friday. HUYA Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $36.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.76.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 8.80%. HUYA’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

