LPL Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BANR. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banner by 165.1% in the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 289,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,457,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banner by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,501,000 after purchasing an additional 113,546 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 259,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,105,000 after acquiring an additional 94,258 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Banner by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after purchasing an additional 71,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 68,436 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Banner in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Banner from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

NASDAQ BANR opened at $54.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.45 and a 200-day moving average of $47.62. Banner Co. has a 52-week low of $27.76 and a 52-week high of $60.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 1,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $67,322.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

