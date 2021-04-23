First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCG. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth $434,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 4th quarter worth $323,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 6,865.2% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 17,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 17,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $14.30.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

