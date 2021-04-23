LPL Financial LLC Invests $231,000 in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,505,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,134,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,720,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,161,000.

Shares of EBC opened at $20.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.85. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $153.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.17 million. On average, analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EBC. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

