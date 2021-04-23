Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 145,209 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 7,084,568 shares.The stock last traded at $10.03 and had previously closed at $10.13.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BCS lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Barclays alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average is $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). Barclays had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Barclays’s payout ratio is 4.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCS. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 63,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Barclays in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Barclays in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.